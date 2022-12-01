Princess Cruises Enhances Value with Exciting New Offerings to All-Inclusive Princess Plus and Premier Packages

New Indulgent Desserts, Premium Brand Fitness, Healthy Smoothie and Juice Bar and Reserved Theater Seating Added to Princess Packages Providing Nearly 60 - 70% Savings

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises - already the best value in travel - has dramatically enhanced its all-inclusive premium add-on packages, incorporating an exciting juxtaposition of new premium indulgences and premium health and wellness offerings to its Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages.

Rolling out on sailings after February 20 are a series of decadent Princess Premium desserts. These elaborate confections overflowing with gelato, pastry, and candy mixtures will be added to both the Princess Plus and Princess Premier and are available in the Gelateria, Swirls or Coffee and Cones.

As part of its recently announced exclusive partnership with Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique premium fitness brands, guests will also enjoy complimentary onboard Pure Barre, Yoga Six and Stretch Lab classes as part of the packages starting in February with classes from additional boutique brands including Club Pilates, Cycle Bar, Stride, and Stride to follow shortly thereafter.

"Adding more content to our much sought-after Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages with the addition of premium experiences including fitness and indulgences not only guarantees an exceptional onboard experience but also ensures our guests have maximum options and superior value when vacationing with Princess," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Now for just $60 per person per day, Princess Plus will give guests almost 60% off a retail value of $140 if components are purchased separately. The enhanced package includes the Plus Beverage Package, single device wi-fi plan and daily crew appreciation. Two premium crafted desserts, two smoothies or juices, two fitness classes and free shipping of Medallions prior to cruises are the new additions to the Princess Plus package.

And with Princess Premier, inclusivity and value are taken to the next level. Guests receive up to $257 per day in total amenity value, if components are purchased separately, for just $80 per person per day, an almost 70% savings. Within the Princess Premier package guests will enjoy the Premier Beverage Package, four device wi-fi plan, daily crew appreciation, two nights of specialty dining, photo package, Princess Prizes, unlimited Premium crafted desserts, unlimited smoothies or juices, unlimited fitness classes, reserved seating in the Princess Theater and a complimentary Medallion accessory.

New packages are available for bookings made after December 14 for sailings February 20 and beyond.

More information on Princess Premier, Princes Plus and Princess Standard can be found here.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises.

