VAPORESSO Launched Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign This Winter

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the concept of VAPORESSO Care, a recycling and social giveback campaign launched in the run-up to this year's festive season, VAPORESSO is a world-leading vaping brand, has further reinforced its commitment to the environment and community, advancing its corporate social responsibility (CSR) pledges by giving customers a special shopping experience while creating a simple way to empower them to support global environmental efforts and people in need this winter.

VAPORESSO Care's "Recycle for One Earth" program has been rolled out in over 130 retail stores in the US and UK, helping to reduce environmental impact by putting disposable vape devices out of landfills. To raise awareness among vaping enthusiasts, through the "Recycle for One Earth" program, VAPORESSO encourages more people to take part in the activity and earn rewards for eco-friendly actions.

VAPORESSO Care's "Caring in Motion", customers in France shopping at 40 designated outlets will be given a winter caring package. VAPORESSO will also partner with La Vape Du Cœur, a French non-governmental organization aiming to reduce the risks for smokers. Through French hospitals and medical professionals, the NGO will provide VAPORESSO devices to legal-smoking-age smokers who want to quit smoking but experiencing financial difficulties.

"At VAPORESSO, we care for our customers' care. As the slogan of VAPORESSO CARE says, we care about the world and care about you," said Simon Lai, CEO of VAPORESSO.

To unite more retailers under the banner "VAPORESSO Care", VAPORESSO invites store owners to sign up for the POWER SHOP and become a partner for future projects. Outlets joining the program will be granted a certificate and given a chance to have their signature displayed in VAPORESSO's special artwork to honor their membership.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

