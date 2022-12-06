Schuster Equips Full Fleet with E-SMART to Improve Safety

Schuster Co. adopts E-SMART Active Speed Management technology

LE MARS, Iowa, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuster Co, a transportation solutions leader based in Le Mars, Iowa, and E-SMART, a leading ADAS/ISA provider, have announced completion of a collaboration to bring E-SMART technology to Schuster's fleet of more than 400 trucks. E-SMART's active, real time speed control decreases speeding events by up to 88%. Deployment was achieved in three months.

"E-Smart has performed beyond our expectations, helping us to lower our speed events by over 75%. We have been searching for a solution like this for years and E-SMART has provided it. We have also been able to utilize other features of the technology such as geofencing speeds in customer lots and low bridge avoidance," said Steve Schuster, President, and CEO.

The E-SMART solution uses GPS technology to determine vehicle location to actively manage its maximum allowed speed, provide real-time safety alerts, and identify known hazard areas such as low clearance bridges. Leading fleets currently using the E-SMART technology report a significant decrease in speed-related infringements and accidents and an extensive savings among toll-related fines.

"From the first meeting with Schuster management it was clear that they had envisioned this technology long before it was available. This kind of visionary planning in safety is what industry leaders are made of,'' said Mathieu Boivin, CEO at E-SMART. "We are proud to partner with Schuster in helping them to achieve the highest safety standards."

ABOUT SCHUSTER CO.

Schuster was started in 1956 by Orville Schuster with a single truck hauling grain around Sioux City, Iowa. As Schuster grew, Orville expanded the business to include refrigerated and dry van services. The name was changed from Schuster Grain to Schuster Co to reflect the expanding business. Schuster continues to be family owned and operated today.

Schuster features exceptionally well-maintained late model equipment, a truck and trailer shop with 10 bays for in house maintenance, an on-site wash bay and fuel island, and 465 drivers and owner operators. Staff also includes 20 dispatchers, 16 back haul and customer support coordinators, and 55 additional shop & office personnel. Orville's dream to develop Schuster into a premiere shipping company is being realized today as Schuster is a leader in the shipping industry.

ABOUT E-SMART

E-SMART develops and manufactures innovative software/firmware solutions that significantly improve vehicle safety. Located in Indianapolis, IN and Montreal, Canada, E-SMART serves all of North America. It is helping fleets set new safety standards in the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) environment with the implementation of Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA) technology. For more information, please visit: http://www.esmartcontrol.com.

