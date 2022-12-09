3 Ways to Deliver Engaging Investor Relations Content in 2023

From earnings to ESG, Cision offers IR pros easy solutions for financial news

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close and earnings season looms – as well as planning content for 2023 – Cision PR Newswire is offering two complimentary resources to help public relations and investor relations professionals craft messaging that generates visibility and engagement.

Cision Presents Navigating the Next Earnings Season: Trends, Updates and Insights for a Smooth Reporting Cycle (PRNewswire)

1. Webinar: Navigating the Next Earnings Season: Trends, Updates and Insights for a Smooth Reporting Cycle

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 1:00 p.m. CST, financial experts from Cision, IR Magazine and Donnelly Financial will come together for a webinar designed to address top investor relations trends, key data from industry research, and the do's and don'ts of effectively communicating earnings reports.

Register for the webinar here

Panelists include:

Tim Human , Senior Reporter at IR Magazine

Bridget Hughes , Vice President, Corporate Governance & Compliance Services, Global Capital Markets at Donnelley Financial (DFIN)

Glenn Frates , RVP Customer Content Services at Cision

Attendees will walk away with best practices for:

Distributing Earnings Releases – discover ways to improve visibility, maintain a positive brand image and ensure accuracy.

Filings and Regulatory Compliance – review options for disclosure management, including software tools, and get up to date on SEC regulations affecting public companies in 2023.

Preparing for Earnings Calls – learn how companies are innovating their earnings call format to ensure their message resonates with investors, analysts and other stakeholders.

"Best practices intended to increase visibility and effectively engage media are always evolving – particularly when it comes to communicating around earnings – and it can be hard to keep up for even the most seasoned PR and IR communicators," says Glenn Frates, Regional Vice President of Distribution at Cision. "I'm excited for the opportunity to shed some light on the current state of investor relations communications with Bridget and Tim, who both bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to the discussion."

All registrants will receive a recording of the webinar on demand for easy playback or to share with colleagues

2. Checklist: Preparing Your Earnings Release

Whether creating your first earnings release or your 91st, there are a lot of moving parts to keep track of. Cision's downloadable checklist makes it easy for IR professionals to know what they need to include, what they need to leave out, and how to get it in front of the right audiences.

Download the checklist

3. About Cision PR Newswire's Investor Relations Solutions

Cision's suite of IR solutions is designed to streamline the critical aspects of your shareholder communications, including:

Simple & Effective Disclosure

Automated & Integrated Investor Websites

Stress-Free Investor Events

Strong Reliability & Security

Rigorous Compliance

Learn more at: www.cision.com/investor-relations

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Cision Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cision Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cision Ltd.