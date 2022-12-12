Gen Listed on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Ranking in the 97th Percentile in the Software Category Among the World's Most Responsible and Sustainable Businesses

TEMPE, Ariz. & PRAGUE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, today announced that it has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's most trusted environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks, on both the World and North America lists. Gen™ (formerly NortonLifeLock) received the company's highest sustainability score, earning a score of 51 and ranking in the 97th percentile in the software category.

"We are honored the Dow Jones Sustainability Index has again recognized our corporate citizenship efforts," said Kim Allman, head of corporate responsibility at Gen. "Our commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of our customers, employees and communities has never been stronger, and we will continue to model social responsibility and accountability across our business."

The DJSI leverages a Corporate Sustainability Assessment to measure the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index against long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. Companies receive a score out of 100 based on global ESG practices, comparing numerous, varied industries on both financial and industry-specific criteria.

In this year's analysis, Gen's impactful ESG activities contributed to its high rankling, with highlights including:

Philanthropy: From national organizations to local libraries, Gen donated products to more than 9,300 nonprofits this year, helping them keep their data safe and secure. These From national organizations to local libraries, Gen donated products to more than 9,300 nonprofits this year, helping them keep their data safe and secure. These social responsibility efforts , along with employee donation matching and volunteer programs, earned the company a score of 44 in the social category, an increase of two points from 2021.

Environmental Stewardship: Gen achieved a score of 44 in the envionment category, reflecting reporting in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, climate risk assessment, and the company's 39% Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduction over the past fiscal year.

Corporate Governance: Gen continued to disclose data on the racial and gender makeup of both its Board of Directors and its broader employee base. This transparency, along with the company's Codes of Conduct, suppliers, and additional policies, was awarded a score of 62, an increase of two points from 2021.

To learn more about Gen's ESG commitments and progress, read the company's 2022 ESG Report.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. There's a new generation, and it's not Gen X, Y, or Z. It's Gen D: Generation Digital. Gen's family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

