Guizhou Satellite TV Released a Video: A Turkmen Experienced Miao's Embroidery and Tried Sour Fish Soup in Guizhou

GUIYANG, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in southwestern China, Guizhou is rich in natural ecological resources and a treasury of national intangible cultural heritage. Guizhou used to be confronted with major challenges in the fight against poverty.

Guizhou has undergone earth-shattering changes after the fight against the poverty. All 66 poor counties have removed their poverty titles, and all 9.32 million poor people have been lifted out of poverty. The culture of the Miao people in Taijiang County also plays an important role in local development.

The short video series "Be My Guest" produced by Guizhou Satellite TV invites foreigners to visit Guizhou in the form of a reality show to record their real life on the spot. In this episode, Dovlet, a student from Turkmenistan at the Guizhou Institute of Technology was invited to Taijiang County to get acquainted with the local culture. He has not only learned from the master of Miao's intangible cultural heritage to make the famous craft overseas - Miao's embroidery, but also played as a sport-lover a game with the village basketball players, tasted the local specialty - sour fish soup, and experienced Fanpai's wooden drum dance, which is known as the "Oriental Disco".

"As a guest from afar, I felt a completely different life in Taijiang County." Dovlet is deeply fascinated by Guizhou's unique culture. He hopes to visit other places of Guizhou to experience more customs there.

