InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Baby Monitoring System (PTA-129)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for parents to listen for a baby's cries while accomplishing other tasks and listening to music," said an inventor, from Salem, Ore., "so I invented the BABY N BEATS. My design offers an alternative to wearing a walkie-talkie-like handset clipped on a belt and it eliminates the need to continually check on the baby."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved baby monitoring system for parents. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional baby monitors. As a result, it allows parents to work out or listen to music without the fear of not hearing the baby and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp