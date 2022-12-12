Mission: Launch and Bank on 100 Million To Host "Future Ready Now" Hackathon Focused on Criminal Justice Reentry Solutions

Public/private sector workforce and tech leaders convene in Delaware to address labor shortages, post-incarceration employment

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teresa Hodge, President and CEO of Mission: Launch, in partnership with What's Next Washington, R3 Score and the Bank on 100 Million Coalition, announced a hackathon to identify solutions to address post-incarceration workforce challenges in the United States. Bank on 100 Million (Bo100M) is an initiative that speaks to the urgent need to meet the future today, where it is estimated more than 100 million Americans, by the year 2030, will have an arrest and/or conviction record. Bo100M is designed to meet people living with records where they are while engaging policymakers, nonprofit leaders and corporate leaders as key stakeholders.

The two-day, invite-only event will be held December 13th and 14th at the Chase Conference Center in Wilmington, Delaware, in partnership with the Delaware Workforce Development Board.

Aventiv Technologies, a leader in developing technology solutions to empower rehabilitative justice, is the event's presenting sponsor and will join other featured speakers/facilitators on stage, including:

Jordan Babineaux , Author, former NFL player and Bank on 100 Million Lead Influencer

Saad Soliman , Chief Growth Officer, Patient Sortal Inc. and Reentry Expert

Teresa Hodge , President & CEO Mission: Launch and Co-Founder of R3 Score Technologies, and Innovative Reentry Expert

Susan Mason , Executive Director, What's Next Washington and Workforce Reentry Specialist

Laurin Leonard , President & CEO Co-Founder R3 Score Technologies, Co-founder Mission: Launch, and Social Innovation Thought Leader

"For the past several years, market data has indicated the labor shortage in the United States is slowing economic growth, "said Mission: Launch CEO Teresa Hodge. "Future-ready corporations recognize in order to grow, justice-impacted Americans can no longer be overlooked. By convening technology executives, public and private workforce development leaders, those with the lived experience of incarceration, and other key stakeholders, we will need to identify scalable solutions to drive impact in communities overrepresented in the criminal legal system."

The gathering is a twelve-hour accelerator focused on solving cross-industry hiring challenges and developing user-friendly products that tap into overlooked yet qualified talent and consumers.

"As the Presenting Sponsor, Aventiv Technologies proudly engages the justice-impacted community and stands with them to drive better workforce outcomes," said Margita Thompson, Chief Communications and Community Engagement Officer at Aventiv Technologies. "We provide technology solutions that empower rehabilitative justice and create greater reentry opportunities for everyone that enters the justice system. We believe a better future includes the stability of having a job and keeping family and support networks connected to their incarcerated loved ones. The goals of the hackathon speak to the core of who we are as a company."

Wilmington, DE, was selected to be the inaugural city for the Bank on 100 Million (Bo100M) launch. The Bank on 100 Million coalition looks forward to a 2023 roadmap of future convenings in other cities seeking to bring these conversations and best practices to life.

"We are very excited by the solution-driven 'energy' coming to Delaware," said Saad Soliman, Chief Growth Officer, Patient Sortal and Delaware Workforce Development Board appointee. Like many other cities around the country, Wilmington faces a delicate balance between quality of life, public safety, and inclusion. The commitment to more innovative and inclusive workforce development is the shared value in which our communities can prosper and heal."

