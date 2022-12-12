SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds ELVT, SRYB, USER, and MNRL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ELVT by an affiliate of Park Cities Asset Management LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ELVT shareholders will receive $1.87 in cash for each share of ELVT common stock owned. If you own ELVT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/elvt

Surrey Bancorp (OTCPK: SRYB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Surrey Bancorp (OTCPK: SRYB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SRYB by First Community Bankshares, Inc. ("First Community"). Under the merger agreement, SRYB shareholders will receive 0.7159 shares of First Community common stock for each SRYB share owned, representing implied per-share consideration of $25.69 based upon First Community's December 9, 2022 closing price of $35.89. If you own SRYB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sryb

UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER), in connection with the proposed acquisition of USER by Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners. Under the merger agreement, USER shareholders will receive $7.50 in cash for each share of USER common stock owned. If you own USER shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/user

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL), in connection with its proposed merger with Sitio Royalties Corp. ("Sitio"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNRL shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of MNRL common stock owned, and Sitio's shareholders will receive one share of common stock in the combined company for each share of Sitio common stock owned. If you own MNRL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mnrl

