TE Connectivity named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 11th consecutive year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has been recognized for the 11th consecutive year by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for its corporate citizenship initiatives promoting positive environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies.

Each year, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index analyzes more than 8,000 companies around the world using their Corporate Sustainability Assessment submissions. TE's listing on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index places it in the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI), based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

"TE's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is evidence of our global commitment to creating a safer, more sustainable, productive and connected world," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "I am proud of this accomplishment and look forward to further pursuing TE's One Connected World strategy, which will build upon our past successes."

In May, TE released its annual corporate responsibility report detailing the progress against the One Connected World sustainability strategy. The report also highlights how leaders across TE are innovating to meet the challenges of today and prepare for those of tomorrow. Highlights from the report include a 30% reduction of greenhouse gases from a 2021 baseline and the implementation of an enterprise-wide human rights policy.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

