DCS Receives AACE Capping Off 35th ESOP Anniversary Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been awarded the 2022 Annual Award for Communications Excellence (AACE) in the Intranet Category (for companies of more than 250 employees) by The ESOP Association (TEA). The AACE honors achievements in Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and employee ownership communications and highlights the most innovative, and best, practices nationwide. Winners are selected from across the ESOP community, and awards are separated into two categories based upon company size.

Awards were presented at ceremonies held on November 10th in Las Vegas, Nev. TEA recognized DCS for creating an intranet that is "a one-stop shop for all things ESOP-related" with a clear, easy-to-navigate layout prominently featuring awards and employee recognitions.

Receiving the AACE caps off a year of celebration for DCS marking the company's 45th anniversary, and 35 years as an ESOP. The ESOP is a company retirement benefit that provides all employees an ownership interest in the company at no cost to them.

"We built our ESOP from the ground up, learning and evolving as the company grew," said Amy Kirby, Vice President, and Lead DCS ESOP Trustee. "Today, our robust program reaches every corner of the company."

The DCS ESOP Communication Committee (ECC) was created in 2005 to enhance awareness of the ESOP for employee-owners. DCS has empowered the ECC to raise awareness, educate, and engage employee-owners. Today, ECC members represent employee-owners from six geographic regions nationwide, supported by local office liaisons. The ECC also runs a very active Ownership Rewards program and hosts events throughout the year across four categories: Webinars, Community Outreach, Corporate/Social, and Learning Challenges.

"I can't say enough about our employee engagement team," Kirby continued. "They work each day to develop fresh content and programs to engage and involve employee-owners at each level and location. We believe the company works best when we all have a voice."

The DCS ESOP value has grown significantly over the past 35 years, along with the percentage of employee ownership. Today, DCS is 100% employee-owned. The value of the ESOP and the ECC is recognized at all levels of the company.

"I began my career at DCS as an optical engineer with a brand new degree. I left for a few years to explore my options, as many of us do," commented Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "What brought me back to DCS was the employee-focused culture that has become part of our corporate DNA. I feel even more strongly today that we are, each of us, an important part of the bigger picture—not just the bottom line."

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation.

