FleetPride acquires Berggren Diesel

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Berggren Diesel, Inc based in Idaho Falls, ID with a second location in Terreton, Idaho. The acquisition continues to drive growth and further extend FleetPride's leadership position in the heavy duty aftermarket.

Berggren Diesel, Inc, is a full-service shop operating on heavy duty trucks and equipment serving the industry since 2013. This is a family-owned business with a strong reputation for quality and service repair in Idaho and western Wyoming.

Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations, said, "Berggren's Diesel is an exceptional company with a talented team of technicians and support. Today, I'm excited to welcome the Berggren's Diesel team to the FleetPride family. Berggren's will be a great fit and complements our growth strategy to provide customers with a one-stop shop solution for parts and service in the heavy duty aftermarket. We continue expanding our supply chain, digital capabilities, breadth of products and expertise as customers count on us to keep their trucks up and running. The addition of Berggren's Diesel increases our ability to do just that."

David Berggren, owner, said, "FleetPride has a long history of being the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket with a strong focus on the customer. As Berggren looked to the future, we chose FleetPride for their innovation and industry leadership. We believe this acquisition is a great opportunity for our employees to accelerate their growth."

This is the twelfth FleetPride acquisition this year, with continued expansion of their national parts and service operations. If you are interested in joining the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 80+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

