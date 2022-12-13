Food Logistics Names Nulogy as a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced that Nulogy has been named one of Food Logistics' 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers. The annual list recognizes software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

Nulogy's Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network (MESCBN) Platform enables fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands and their upstream supply networks to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven platform. By leveraging Nulogy's platform, FMCG brands and their external partners can respond with greater speed and collaboration while reducing waste throughout the external supply chain. Nulogy runs in the upstream supply ecosystems of leading brands such as Procter & Gamble, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight, as well as hundreds of supplier sites around the world.

"Nulogy is thrilled and honored to be recognized by Food Logistics for another consecutive year," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Our ongoing mission is to enable sustainable innovation for our consumer brand customers around the world—powering their external supply chains through emerging technologies such as data-enabled visibility and collaboration. This recognition is a positive indicator of our work to build stronger, more sustainable supply chains in 2023 and beyond."

"The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology and more," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These providers and their solutions are being implanted to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety or just simply automating a process."

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

