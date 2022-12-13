HELLMANN'S MAYONNAISE WILL RETURN TO THE BIG GAME IN 2023 FOR THIRD YEAR

In its :30-second spot, Hellmann's will inspire viewers to 'Make Taste, Not Waste'

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellmann's Mayonnaise is officially announcing it is back in The Big Game for 2023 with a :30-second spot which will premiere in the 3rd quarter. The brand will advertise for the third consecutive year, driving awareness around the important issue of food waste at home and encouraging people to act and 'Make Taste, Not Waste'.

Hellmann's Logo (PRNewswire)

"The Big Game has been an incredible platform for Hellmann's to spread the message around how we make food delicious, even those ingredients left behind in your fridge," said Benjamin Crook, Vice President/GM, Dressings & Condiments (NA) at Unilever. "With the Big Game being the second most wasteful food day of the year in the U.S., it makes sense to use this event to inspire people to get creative in the kitchen and make lasting change at home to help eliminate food waste."

The commercial is created by Wunderman Thompson. For more information leading up to the game, please visit www.Hellmanns.com.

About Hellmann's

Hellmann's is committed to helping people enjoy great tasting good for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste, because when food tastes good, less of it gets wasted. This belief has driven Hellmann's to be a force for positive behavior change around household food waste. Hellmann's partnered with experts to conduct one of the longest and largest consumer behaviour studies on household food waste working with 2,000 families in the US and Canada gathering insights to help consumers better use the food they already have at home and to waste less. Hellmann's will continue to champion household food waste reduction through its "Make Taste Not Waste" campaigns, inspiring people to turn their left-behinds into easy, tasty meals. The past year alone, Hellmann's has been able to inspire more than 200 million people across the US, Canada and the UK.

