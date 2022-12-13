Hive Box solutions shine at Parcel + Post Expo 2022

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 18th to 20th, Hive Box presents its latest solutions at Parcel + Post Expo in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, the leading global event for parcel delivery, e-commerce logistics and postal industries. Having been recognized as a unicorn in China's terminal logistics industry, Hive Box actively shares its latest technology and industry experience with global corporations.

Hive Box at Parcel + Post Expo 2022 (PRNewswire)

Hive Box has a total solution to offer: the latest lean version of Parcel Locker, the neatly designed house locker, as well as a SaaS software system, featuring the overseas market. With operation experience of more than 300,000 parcel machines, the latest lean version of Hive Box parcel locker is a well-tested,stable and highly efficient. The house locker is a good fit for detached houses and small apartment buildings, providing an exclusive parcel collection experience with high attention to user privacy protection and parcel security. Hive Box SaaS is a one-stop service platform for last mile delivery, independently developed by Hive Box based on its strength on IoT, operation experience on parcel lockers locally and internationally. Comprising of Basic Service; Value-added Service; Integration Service with third party platforms, Hive Box SaaS covers the full chain of terminal logistics scenarios from parcel collection, parcel delivery to value-added services like storage and collection.

Since 2017, Hive Box has been exploring to the international market. With proven operational experience of parcel machines, strong R&D capabilities and professional project management, Hive Box has successfully delivered customized smart locker projects in Europe , Australia , and Southeast Asia . Additionally, Hive Box is actively exploring the Thai market, setting up a Thai branch in 2022 and working with Kerry Logistics to expand to Southeast-Asian market. 300 parcel machines are expected to be launched in Thailand by the end of December to provide more convenient service for Thai customers.

About Hive Box

Hive Box is committed to providing high-quality intelligent hardware and software overall solutions for enterprises and users with terminal dispatch needs, and building a comprehensive cloud sharing self-service intelligent platform for terminal express operations, aiming to solve the problem of the last mile challenges in industries.

Based on cloud computing, Hive Box develops SaaS service system with features of easy-to-use, high efficiency and low cost, including hardware equipment access, software platform, mobile terminal, locker landing and operation guidance integrated services. Customers interested in building a parcel locker network do not need to buy servers or hire in-house R&D staff, instead, they can simply station in the platform to quickly implement a system and pay on demand.

