NCCI Releases Results of Workers Compensation Industry Leadership Survey: Familiar Concerns, New Twists for Executives

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers compensation executives are concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the economy, medical inflation, the shifting workforce and workplace, and rate adequacy according to the latest survey from the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI). NCCI conducted the quantitative survey of 100 workers compensation executives recently, looking ahead to key issues for the system in 2023, NCCI's centennial year.

(PRNewsfoto/National Council on Compensatio) (PRNewswire)

NCCI conducted a quantitative survey of 100 workers compensation executives.

"The workers compensation system is healthy and resilient, but industry leaders must always anticipate future challenges," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "It has never been more important for NCCI to deliver timely insights and rigorous analysis to aid in their decision making."

The survey shows four issues top the list of concerns:

Rate Adequacy—The workers compensation system has experienced years of declining loss costs and rates. There is uncertainty about when and if this downward trend will change.

Medical Inflation—Treatment costs continue to rise, especially for new and advanced treatment and prescription drugs.

The Economy—The uncertainty surrounding growth, interest rates, the labor market, and investment returns all point to a complicated economic landscape for insurers.

Shifting Workforce and Workplace—Two major trends are creating issues:

Among the NCCI reports that address these issues are:

View the complete Top Insurer Concerns article, along with more insights relevant to these issues.

As NCCI marks its 100 years of service, the survey results will aid in developing additional research and programs to support the health and stability of the workers compensation system.

Save the Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET

NCCI Chief Actuary Donna Glenn and NCCI Chief Customer Operations Officer Mark Mileusnic will take a deeper dive into the top concerns in an upcoming Virtual Carrier Education Series webinar. You don't need to be an insurance carrier to attend—the webinar is free and open to all. Registration details are coming soon to ncci.com.

For more information:

Cristine Pike , NCCI

Director, Public Relations and Communications

561-893-3631

About NCCI

In 2023, the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is celebrating 100 years of fostering a healthy workers compensation system. NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NCCI