Take a peek inside Santa's $1.15M North Pole home on Zillow

One of Zillow's most popular listings sits on 25 acres and features a world-class toy shop and a whimsical elf village that you can tour in 3D

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season in full swing, Santa is busy getting toys ready at his North Pole cabin and state-of-the-art toy workshop . The secluded property is now worth an estimated $1,154,137, according to Zillow®.

By visiting zillow.com/house/santas-house , Zillow users can get a firsthand look inside Santa's home, and even take a 3D tour of the Elf Village. In addition, children can start following Santa's Christmas Eve trek via the official NORAD Santa Tracker , right from Santa's home detail page on Zillow, as he delivers presents around the world.

Santa and Mrs. Claus first claimed their home on the Zillow website in 2016, giving people around the world a glimpse into their enchanted lives. More than 3 million people have Zillow-surfed Santa's home, making it one of the most viewed homes on Zillow's website.

"Santa gets a peek into millions of homes each year. Now, millions of Zillow surfers are getting a peek into one of the most famous homes in the world," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "Touring Santa's house on Zillow has become a new, high-tech holiday tradition. The immersive virtual 3D Home tour of the Elf Village allows families to explore this corner of the North Pole from the comfort of their living room, preferably by the fire with a mug of hot cocoa."

Santa's home was worth just over $650,000 when he first claimed his home on Zillow six years ago. Now the home has appreciated enough to earn Santa a tidy return, and like many homeowners in the U.S., Santa is seeing a surge in his home's equity1. The value of his house has increased 12% over the past year and nearly 77% over the past six years.

Zillow first calculated a special Zestimate value for Santa's one-of-a-kind property using comparable homes in remote locations2 and applying a Santa premium3.

1 Recent data shows that 48.5% of U.S. homeowners with a mortgage are considered 'equity-rich' – meaning the amount they owe on their mortgages is no more than 50% of their home's estimated value.

2 Zillow looked at remote locations on the coast of Alaska, as close to the North Pole as possible.

3 According to a FiveThirtyEight® survey, 78% of respondents cited Christmas as one of their favorite holidays. Given that popularity, Zillow increased the preliminary Zestimate value, which was determined by analyzing comparable homes in remote locations, by 78%, which is what Zillow deemed the "Santa premium."

