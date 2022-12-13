Transforming Offices into Luxury Living - A Challenge for Multifamily Marketers

ApartmentGeofencing.com launches innovative campaign to help shift brand of apartment community in Alexandria, VA

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every multifamily marketer is familiar with the challenge of repositioning an apartment that's gone through a major renovation or name change. Not only does public perception need to be shifted, but every piece of marketing collateral needs to be updated too. It's a big project, even for the most seasoned of apartment marketers. When Bozzuto, one of the top-rated property management companies in the country, faced this challenge, they turned to ApartmentGeofencing.com to create an innovative branding and awareness campaign.

Bozzuto was tasked with a unique project of repositioning a former office building into a luxury apartment community – Park + Ford, located in Alexandria, VA. How could Bozzuto spread the word about this newly branded space?

"With a project like this, branding and awareness play a key part in shifting public perception…with many other apartment communities to choose from, we knew we had to make Park + Ford stand out," said Stephanie Shore, Director of Marketing at Bozzuto. "That's why we launched a location-based marketing (geofencing) campaign focusing heavily on branding and awareness."

ApartmentGeofencing.com launched a campaign focused on display ad impressions and targeted commercial views through OTT/CTV (Streaming TV). They created animated ads to be posted on popular apps and websites and created unskippable commercials targeting prospects at major competitors, top employers, and neighborhood points of interest.

Did it work? The proof is always in the results. The display ads delivered:

Almost 1.5M impressions and nearly 2k clicks to Park + Ford's website

408 walk-ins to the leasing office

The OTT/CTV campaign delivered:

Nearly 11k commercial views with average completion rate of 97.64%

10 website conversions

12 walk-ins to the leasing office

The commercials were shown on Pluto TV, Newsy, Philo: Live & On-Demand TV, Sling TV, Tubi, and more.

ApartmentGeofencing.com is well positioned to help shift brand awareness for clients as commercial office spaces continue to shift to apartment living.

Click here to see the full article.

ApartmentGeofencing.com is a digital marketing agency that equips multifamily marketers with the most advanced location-based advertising on the market – geofencing. Find out where your prospects live, work, and play – then target them directly with enticing creative ads and streaming TV commercials.

Kate Trigg

ApartmentGeofencing.com

443-266-8726

Contact@ApartmentGeofencing.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ApartmentGeofencing.com