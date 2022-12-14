Baltimore Cyber Range LLC Selected by the Maryland Department of Information Technology to Provide Cybersecurity Training for State Information Technology Teams

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore Cyber Range LLC (Baltimore Cyber) today announced that it has begun providing cybersecurity training to information technology personnel throughout Maryland State government. This initiative furthers Governor Larry Hogan's commitment to developing the State of Maryland's internal ability to address cybersecurity threats.

This training includes Baltimore Cyber's Cybersecurity Operational Methods Education & Training ("COMET") which consists of both Incumbent and Advanced Incumbent Training. The Incumbent Training is based on Baltimore Cyber's existing employer-infused Intrusion Countermeasures Education & Training ("ICE-T") model and will be provided to 50 state employees with less than five years of IT experience. This model was developed by Baltimore Cyber for the Maryland Department of Labor's EARN workforce development program. The Advanced Incumbent Training will train, test, and certify 50 state employees who have more than five years of IT experience for the Certified Information Security Systems Professional Certification ("CISSP"), an advanced International Information System Security Certification Consortium ("(ISC)²") certificate which is required for efforts involving the design and implementation of most government IT systems architectures.

In May, Governor Hogan signed legislation to strengthen cybersecurity in state and local governments and fortify Maryland's position as "The Cyber Capital of America". In July, Baltimore Cyber hosted an in-person meeting of the Maryland Cybersecurity Coordinating Council ("MCCC"), attended by all State of Maryland department secretaries, or their designated representatives. The two-hour briefing, led by Chip Stewart, the Maryland Chief Information Security Officer, discussed the status of cybersecurity threats in our ecosystem. During the briefing, Baltimore Cyber presented the model it developed for the Maryland Department of Labor's EARN cybersecurity workforce development training program. This model is utilized for both incumbent and advanced incumbent training and will form the basis of training for Maryland's Information Technology staff.

"We welcome the opportunity to equip the information technology staff throughout State agencies with the training, the skills, and the expertise to address today's cyber threats and protect against tomorrow's cybersecurity challenges," said Baltimore Cyber's Chairman Bruce Spector. "Our training ensures that Information Technology teams are prepared to detect, mitigate, and remediate current and future attacks in a timely and cost-effective manner. We appreciate Governor Hogan's investment in training those on the front lines of cybersecurity in our state."

Founded in May 2017 and located in Baltimore city, Baltimore Cyber has its roots in Governor Hogan's trade mission to Israel in 2016. The first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector, Baltimore Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services. As part of the EARN model, the ICE-T private/public Baltimore Cyber-led consortium consisting of over 30 private-sector employers meet regularly to discuss training content as well as current job requirements. Through this collaboration with industry, Baltimore Cyber identifies training requirements and develops training. To date, Baltimore Cyber has trained over 1,000 students and placed over 900 in cybersecurity jobs.

