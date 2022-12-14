Microblink upgrades BlinkID with industry leading performance improvements and new coverage of Arabic and Cyrillic

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microblink announced the latest release of their industry standard ID document scanning solution, BlinkID. This release includes important improvements that address the needs of enterprises looking to automate data capture during check-ins and verifying identities in order to drive revenue and comply with regulations. The release covers the following key updates:

Extracting ID data from Arabic and Cyrillic ID

Our list of supported documents got richer now that we can scan IDs including Arabic and Cyrillic scripts. This fantastic new feature also covers multiscript IDs meaning that we extract data written in both Latin and Arabic data fields. Ourgot richer now that we can scan IDs including Arabic and Cyrillic scripts. This fantastic new feature also covers multiscript IDs meaning that we extract data written in both Latin and Arabic data fields.

Better barcode scanning and data extraction

We've improved scanning accuracy for all IDs that hold a PDF417 or other barcode types. This means that the error rate is now 20% lower, which brings even cleaner and more reliable data with every scan of an identity document.

Seamless device-to-device ID scanning

If users access your service via a computer browser and their webcam quality isn't sufficient to scan IDs, don't worry. With our latest update, users can scan documents with their phones and then seamlessly return to their onboarding device of choice.

"Continuing to drive value for our customers through expanded document coverage is an important investment area for our product, and the coverage of Arabic and Cyrillic will serve the increasing identity document scanning needs in high growth regions. In addition, continuing to lead the industry on performance metrics such as first-time completion rate, completion speed, and accuracy allows us to improve downstream metrics such as fraud detection and new customer conversion rates." –Malte Gabriel, VP of Product, Microblink

This news follows on other notable accomplishments:

Inclusion on 2022 Deloitte Fast500 list for North America

Release of Document Verification and Identity Verification capabilities to enable other providers in the Identity Verification space.

To learn more about BlinkID click here.

About Microblink: Microblink is a global leader in AI-powered computer vision software. The company offers a variety of SDKs for digitizing documents, automating processes, and eliminating manual data entry for mobile and web applications. The company's global customer base spans 60 countries with enterprises in financial services, market research, insurance, telecom, consumer packaged goods, and retail. For more information about Microblink and its products, please visit www.microblink.com .

