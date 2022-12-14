Simply Business Partners with Arch Insurance to Expand Professional Liability Product Offering

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC. , a Boston-based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced a partnership with specialty insurer Arch Insurance to offer monoline professional liability solutions to small business owners in the United States.

Through the new partnership, small business owners across various industries will have access to Arch Insurance's suite of professional liability products on the Simply Business website.

"We recognize that each small business is unique, which is why providing choice remains a top priority for us," said Group CEO, David Summers. "We're pleased to add Arch Insurance to our panel of carriers and offer our customers with an even broader selection of products and services."

"We focus on understanding the needs of our partners and customers so we're able to provide excellent digital solutions to everyone involved," said Jay Rajendra, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Arch Capital Group. "We're looking forward to a long-term, collaborative partnership with the Simply Business team."

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 900,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.

About Arch Insurance North America

Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., includes Arch's insurance operations in the United States and Canada. Business in the U.S. is written by Arch Insurance Company, Arch Specialty Insurance Company, Arch Excess & Surplus Insurance Company and Arch Indemnity Insurance Company. Business in Canada is written by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $14.5 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2022, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Arch (Nasdaq: ACGL) is a S&P 500 company.

