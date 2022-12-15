American Youth Literacy Foundation dba, FUNetix®, Announces Partnership with DedicatedToSavingLives.org to Bring Literacy and Improved Mental Health to Inner City Children

The two non-profits are giving away FREE tablets along with the patented FUNetix® 12 Hour Reading App™.

PHILADELPHIA and BALTIMORE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Youth Literacy Foundation, Inc., 501(c)(3) (AYLF) today announced a partnership with DedicatedToSavingLives.org to bring literacy to inner city children in Baltimore, Md. and other cities desperately needing to catch up to grade level.

Literacy and mental health are intricately intertwined. Research shows that reading ability by the end of third grade can be predictive of educational success, career earnings, and the risk of incarceration, and that illiteracy can lead to feelings of isolation, incompetency and depression.

FUNetix has recently received a charitable donation enabling the organization to donate tablets to teachers and reading specialists who can use the app to begin reversing pandemic-related learning loss for their students. Teachers in Baltimore and Prince George's County, Md., Philadelphia and Montgomery County, PA, West Virginia, Spokane, WA and Coeur d'Alene, ID can apply for the free tablets by clicking here .

"Mental health includes almost every dimension of one's life, affecting one's emotional, social, and psychological well-being, feelings, thinking, and actions," said Melody McDaniels, founder of DedicatedToSavingLives.org. "It's impossible to overlook mental health because it is crucial at every stage of life, from childhood through adolescence and adulthood."

Mr. R. Kali Woodward, Executive Director at FUNetix, said, "Our goal is to promote the use of the FUNetix 12-Hour Reading App so that by the spring of 2023 we are seeing a growing wave of new readers in some of the most affected communities in the country."

The patented, FUNetix® 12 Hour Reading App™ is 100% FREE and is the only app that is proven to teach children how to read in 12 hours. The app incorporates all of the fundamental principles of the "Science of Reading," in a FUN, gamified experience that brings literacy alive for children in an astoundingly short time frame. Download from the App Store, Google Play, The Amazon App Store and Google Play for Chromebook.

Dedicated to Saving Lives is a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of youth in underprivileged communities by delivering mental health and educational resources to those most in need.

