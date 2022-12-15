Candlelight Memorial Ceremony of International Peace Rally held in Nanjing

NANJING, China, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- December 13 is the 9th National Memorial Day for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre. As night fell, the Candlelight Memorial International Peace Rally was held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.

85 years ago, at the darkest moment in Nanjing, international friend John Magee participated in the rescue of more than 200,000 Chinese refugees. He filmed the atrocities committed by the Japanese army with a 16mm camera, which became irrefutable proof of the Nanjing Massacre. Chris Magee, the grandson of John Magee, expressed his mourning of the victims of the Nanjing Massacre through online video. He appealed, "In memory of those who have passed away, even now, people can do what they can in their daily lives to help others and reach out bravely."

Richard Brady, a doctor from the United States, actively participated in the treatment of refugees at Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital in February 1938. Many years later, his great-granddaughter Megan Brady came to Nanjing to trace the footprints of her great-grandfather's life, and composed the song "Mercy". She said: "Nanjing has become a model of peace, which is worth learning from all over the world. I will do my best to speed up Nanjing's road to peace and share it with other parts of the world."

Chinese-American writer Iris Chang wrote The Rape of Nanking: The Forgotten Holocaust of World War II with his young life, exposing the atrocities committed by the Japanese invaders in Nanjing during World War II, which aroused strong response in the Western world. At the Candlelight Ceremony, Ms. Ying-Ying Chang, Iris Chang's mother, said: "This year marks the 85th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre. We participated in the memorial activities of the non-governmental organization 'Global Alliance for Preserving the History of WWII in Asia' overseas, hoping to use our strength to educate the next generation to remember the history of the Nanjing Massacre."

Netizens from all over the world simultaneously light up warm candles through online H5 website. Chinese and foreign people mourned the victims of the Nanjing Massacre in this special way, for all the people who suffered from the war, and prayed for world peace.

