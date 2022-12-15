The Carroll Center for the Blind Announces Strategic Partnership with Level Access to Advance Career Readiness for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Center also announces sale of digital accessibility service line to Level Access to empower organizations seeking a digital accessibility solution provider

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carroll Center for the Blind —a pioneering and innovative vision rehabilitation and educational center for the blind and visually impaired of all ages, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Level Access —the trusted provider of enterprise digital accessibility solutions. Through this partnership, Level Access has committed to a multi-year grant to help fund The Carroll Center for the Blind's Screen Reader User Tester training program.

This seven-week training program provides adults with visual impairments the education and certification needed to pursue employment in the field of digital accessibility, helping close an employment gap that exists for the visually impaired. Just 44 percent of people who are blind or visually impaired are employed , compared to 79 percent of those without disabilities.

"Screen reader user testing plays a critical role in the work we're doing to make the web more inclusive. Incorporating the real-life experience of screen reader users into web accessibility testing helps identify user barriers that can be fixed well before they are present in a live environment," said Tim Springer, CEO, Level Access. "We're incredibly excited to accelerate this much-needed employment pathway for a segment of the population that is often underrepresented as we work to create a web that's accessible for all."

In addition to this partnership, Level Access has acquired The Carroll Center's digital accessibility service line, which provides accessibility testing, expert support services, training, and education to corporations, businesses, and other organizations.

"The way in which organizations approach digital accessibility matters, and we fundamentally believe in Level Access's comprehensive approach," said Greg Donnelly, President and CEO, The Carroll Center for the Blind. "We are confident that Level Access' acquisition of the Carroll Center's accessibility service line and integration of it into its existing digital accessibility business will further our fundamental interest in making the internet available and accessible to all, while embracing the growing challenges and opportunities organizations face in this space."

One specific challenge is the complex legal environment. There is an ever-increasing number of lawsuits and ADA legal demand letters sent to organizations that do not make their experiences accessible. Prioritizing digital accessibility is also an authentic opportunity for brands to demonstrate support for their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The Level Access solution combines advanced software with expert support services, empowering organizations with the tools and expertise they need to navigate this legal complexity while seizing the business and brand benefits of digital accessibility—all while contributing to The Carroll Center's shared interest of creating an accessible digital world.

About The Carroll Center for the Blind

Established in 1936, the renowned Carroll Center for the Blind has been serving those with vision impairment for over eight decades; we are known nationally as a premier Vision Rehabilitation and Education Center. Located just outside of Boston on a sprawling campus in Newton, Massachusetts, we proudly serve individuals of ALL ages and ALL stages of vision loss. Learn more at www.carroll.org .

About Level Access

Level Access has an unparalleled history in helping customers achieve and maintain compliance with the full scope of accessible technology regulations and standards including the ADA, WCAG, CVAA, AODA, EU directives on digital accessibility, and Section 508. Delivered through a comprehensive suite of software, expert services, and training solutions, the company's solution ensures customers' web, desktop, mobile, and electronic document systems are accessible to everyone. Level Access and eSSENTIAL Accessibility, two leaders in the digital accessibility solution space, announced their merger in August 2022. To learn more, visit www.levelaccess.com .

