China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Announced that several products are included in the Catalogue of Medicines for People Infected with COVID-19

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma", the "Company" or "We"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced that its drugs were listed in The Catalogue of Medicines for People Infected with COVID-19 (First Edition) (hereinafter referred to as the Catalogue) published by People's Daily on December 12, 2022.

Recently, China has completely ended its strict quarantine and zero case policies in response to COVID-19 pandemic in the past three years. Out of concern about the spread of the epidemic, people began to hoard many related drugs. The Chinese government has issued the Catalogue to guide people to take drugs accordingly. A series of drugs of our Company are listed in the catalog, and the demand is huge.

Our modern Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) anti-virus product: Andrographolide has been listed in the Catalogue

Our cold medicine: Naproxen Sodium and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride Sustained Release Tablets (brand name, Pusen OK), in which the compound ingredient pseudoephedrine is in line with the cold symptom relief medicine recommended in the Catalog

It was announced in many places in China in recent days that pharmacies will no longer register or upload customer information on "four types of drugs", which includes anti-fever, cough, antiviral and antibiotic drugs. This will benefit the sales of our main products, roxithromycin and cefaclor

The market demand for our masks has also increased significantly

Ms. Li Zhilin, CEO of China Pharma said: " With the liberalization of epidemic risk control measures across China, the number of infected people may rise rapidly. The public's need in keeping certain epidemic prevention materials and related drugs has been dramatically increasing. As a professional pharmaceutical manufacturer for nearly 30 years, we will continue to spare no effort to provide high-quality products to protect people's health."

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: the achievability of financial guidance; success of new product development; unanticipated changes in product demand; increased competition; downturns in the Chinese economy; uncompetitive levels of research and development; and other information detailed from time to time in the Company's filings and future filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

