Compassionate Clinics of America Continues Expansion Across Legal Cannabis States

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassionate Clinics of America ("the Clinic") is pleased to announce its expansion into six new states to continue to serve patients with the gold standard in cannabis medicine. The expansion, effective December 13, 2022, offers telemedicine services to New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, and Maine, through which patients can access a medical cannabis certification for qualifying conditions in their respective state.

Compassionate Clinics of America was an early adapter of medical cannabis in Illinois and Pennsylvania, opening its first locations for serving patients in 2017. The integration of telemedicine has allowed more patients located outside Clinic areas to access cannabis medicine and board-certified medical professionals safely and conveniently. Telemedicine will be available to patients in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, and Maine from 9:00am to 1:00am EST, seven days a week, including holidays.

To complement the Clinic's telemedicine services, Compassionate Clinics of America's website (www.mycompassionateclinic.com) offers extensive and ongoing cannabis education aimed at helping people get the most out of their medical cannabis journey. Regular patient communications ensure patients get to know the Clinic and their prescribing practitioners, while staying up-to-date on medical cannabis research.

"We are excited to extend the reputation of Compassionate Clinics of America of providing compassionate care and a personal touch to every patient in these new states," said CEO Joseph Mazza, "We are among the leaders in cannabis healthcare for the additional services we offer beyond the certification that ensures patients get the most out of exploring cannabis medicine," he added. Patients have the option to explore cannabis DNA testing through the Clinic's partnership with Strain Genie. Cannabis DNA testing uses over 150 DNA biomarkers to help determine what strains, cannabinoids, and dosages will produce the most optimal medical outcomes.

To continue its commitment to community engagement as it expands to new states, Compassionate Clinics of America wants to ensure equitable and affordable access to medical cannabis certifications. In addition to hosting Veterans' Certification events, the Clinic provides patients coupons and discounts for dispensaries and cultivation stores, holds virtual and in-person public cannabis education events, and has implemented a payment plan for certification fees via Sezzle. The Clinic regularly participates in internship programs to provide opportunities for future leaders to gain unique and valuable experiences in cannabis medicine environments.

"We're pleased to see that medical cannabis is being legalized across more states," says Mazza, "It's affirming to see that states are catching on to what we already know about the potential healing properties of cannabis. This six-state expansion is a large first step to an eventual expansion across the whole country as medical cannabis becomes increasingly legalized."

About Compassionate Clinics of America

Compassionate Clinics of America believes that benefits can be found in many alternative health practices, and we consider medical cannabis to be among one of the best in alternative healing. We are committed to healing and wellness, while being devoted to the best interests of our patients, associates, and our community. Our organization strives to achieve excellence in every aspect of the patient experience.

We are committed to ensuring our patients have all the pertinent medical cannabis as an alternative to traditional treatments. We are committed to staffing our organization with experienced doctors and associates who are there to assist our patients in full compliance with state medical cannabis laws. More information on Compassionate Clinics of America can be found at www.mycompassionateclinic.com

