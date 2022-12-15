EVERTREE INSURANCE ACQUIRES ILLINOIS BASED GNADE INSURANCE GROUP

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evertree Insurance ("Evertree"), an omni-channel personal lines insurance distribution platform is pleased to announce the acquisition of Gnade Insurance Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome all 27 employees at Gnade onto the Evertree Platform. It is very impressive what the Gnades have built from infrastructure to distribution. We look forward to integrating the firm and rolling out new tools and technology that will bring a best-in-class experience for employees, brokers, and clients," said Alex Tuff, Founder and CEO of Evertree.

"We have focused on building out the next generation of employees and brokers where technology, tools, and social impact are critical. Joining Evertree will be the catalyst we need to position us to be a leading agency that is at the forefront of the industry," Gerard Gnade, Head of Personal Lines, stated.

Gary Gnade, founder of Gnade Insurance added, "Our decision to partner with Evertree was driven by their strong cultural fit and tools they bring to the table. We did not even consider going to another firm – it just felt right. We now have a very clear plan for how we will thrive for the next 30 years."

Gnade Insurance Group is located in Frankfort, Illinois.

About Evertree

Evertree is a technology-enabled personal lines insurance platform that is focused on building the next generation of independent brokers. Evertree's strategy is to develop and deploy productivity enhancing technology, recruit, and train new agents, and to identify, close and fully integrate strategic acquisitions.

Evertree was founded in 2022 by insurance industry veteran Alex Tuff and received a significant investment from Integrum Holdings, an innovative private investment firm, whose senior team has led successful investments in Pure, USI, and Alliant, amongst others. Ursula Burns, a founder of Integrum, is Chairwoman of Evertree's Board of Directors.

About Gnade

Gnade Insurance Group is a 27-person independent insurance agency focused on selling property and casualty insurance. Gnade has over 4,600 clients and is appointed to 20+ carriers. Gnade is located in Frankfort, IL.

