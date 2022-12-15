Georgia Power ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Residential Customer Satisfaction in Segment

Highest ranked for Price, Corporate Citizenship and Customer Care

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has been ranked number one for residential customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2022 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM. Most notably, highest among all utilities in the segment in three key areas – Price, Corporate Citizenship and Customer Care.

The company was also recently ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. Read more here.

"From the mountains of north Georgia to the coast, our teams work around the clock to deliver safe, clean, reliable and affordable electric service to the homes of millions of Georgians," said Bentina Terry, Senior Vice President, Customer Strategy & Solutions for Georgia Power. "The key to our success continues to be a focus on exceeding our customers' expectations, evolving our offerings to meet the changing needs of our customers across every aspect of our business, and making our communities better by fulfilling our longstanding mission to be A Citizen Wherever We Serve. This recognition by J.D. Power celebrates all of our employees who are champions for our customers, every day, in every decision they make."

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics established in 1968. The 2022 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 102,879 online interviews conducted from January 2022 through November 2022 among residential customers of the 145 largest electric utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 105 million households. According to the study, Georgia Power's number one ranking occurred even as overall residential electric utility satisfaction has experienced a decline as customers are experiencing higher monthly bills and feeling worse off financially. Click here to read more about this year's study.

Georgia Power's focus on providing excellent customer service for all of its 2.7 million customers includes many touchpoints – in-person, via phone, online and social media customer service choices, customizable rate plans and payment options. The company also makes it easy for residential customers to find ways to save money and energy at GeorgiaPower.com/Save, with business customers enjoying access to commercial rebates and savings specific to their industries at GeorgiaPower.com/Business.

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/Georgia Power), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

