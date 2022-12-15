Verde Resources to expand leadership and management teams

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Resources, Inc (OTC-QB: VRDR) recently expanded its growing team to now include Tengku Chanela Jamidah as Director of Strategic Initiatives and Steven Sorhus as Financial Controller.

The appointments follow on the heels of Verde having appointed Jack Wong as its new President and CEO last October.

Jamidah, a Princess from The Malaysian Royal Family, is known as a global Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis activist, working to support legalisation across Asia Pacific. She had previously founded HALAL HEMP, inspiring halal CBD certification and adoption, and became the first AAPI and Muslim panellist at the inaugural Regennabis Conference held at the United Nations in New York earlier this year. She was also a speaker at the first Medicinal Cannabis symposium held in the Malaysian Parliament last August.

Sorhus, a Certified Public Accountant with over 10 years of experience in auditing, foreign and domestic compliance reporting, financial forecasting, and tax planning, had previously managed and consulted clients from small businesses to multinational corporations on business evaluations, streamlining accounting systems, coaching and team building. He brings to Verde a strong background in internal and external reporting compliance along with an enthusiastic embrace of new technologies and methods as part of his new fiduciary responsibilities.

Verde also appointed EMGTA LLC's directors Harvey Kaplan, Sean Marshall and Eric Bava into senior roles within the company.

With more than 25 years of international business development experience, Kaplan is an accomplished, enthusiastic, business professional used to drive best-in-class product design solutions for cosmetical, nutraceutical, medical and technology sectors.

Marshall, meanwhile, is an experienced Chief Executive Officer and consultant, specializing in turnaround situations for small to medium sized facilities. He is an accomplished negotiator in international marketplaces, particularly on logistical tactics, governmental certifications, and joint collaborations.

Bava brings 20 years of experience in efficient management from a multitude of industries in the business world that include manufacturing, distribution, and logistics. He also managed marketing, sales, product quality control and consumer satisfaction.

"These appointments are in line with our mission - Going Green and Beyond, bringing to life our aspirations of becoming a worldwide solutions leader in achieving Net Zero," said Wong. "My new teammates and I are truly embracing the century of Regeneration and Decarbonization, and the exciting work starts now."

