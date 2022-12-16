Amorepacific Initiates Strategic Collaboration for New Beauty Research

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific Corporation, a South Korean beauty and cosmetics conglomerate, today announced its successful execution of a corporate gift agreement with the Johns Hopkins Department of Dermatology. This marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration between Amorepacific and Johns Hopkins University to support a new research program, New Beauty Research Initiative (NBRI).

Since 2020, Amorepacific embarked on a successful collaboration with Johns Hopkins Department of Dermatology to conduct a clinical study on the "Evaluation of Epigenetic Changes Related to Skin Aging." The gift agreement will support NBRI, the upcoming mid-to-long-term research program, in fostering innovative research and advancements that add value to the health and beauty of consumers.

Under the corporate gift agreement, NBRI will work with Johns Hopkins' commitment to supporting science innovation, which covers a wide range of fields including fundamental studies and clinical research, to study new targets and mechanisms while also carrying out clinical bioactivity tests on original materials developed by Amorepacific.

Since 1945, Amorepacific has been devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of its customers around the world. The company maintains several global research hubs that are dedicated to sustainable research and development, combining the best of natural Asian ingredients with advanced bioscience and emerging technologies.

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine provides international leadership in the education of physicians and medical scientists in biomedical research, and in the application of medical knowledge to foster enhanced and sustainable health outcomes.

"This collaboration between our two world-class organizations will contribute to a significant improvement in skin science," said Dr. YoungHo Park (CTO, Amorepacific Research and Innovation Center), who attended a signing ceremony on December 5, 2022. "We could not be more excited about advancing technologies to US customers."

