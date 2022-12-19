Barclays Names Team One as New Marketing Agency for its U.S. Consumer Business

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank, a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States, today announced that Team One will serve as its agency of record for strategic and creative marketing. The announcement comes after a comprehensive and competitive review that was initiated earlier this year to support the bank's strategy and growth ambitions in the U.S. consumer market.

The Barclays marketing leadership team will collaborate with Team One on the overall strategy and delivery of key marketing initiatives across its award-winning partnership credit card portfolio and Barclays-branded assets that include online savings accounts, personal loans and Premier League sponsorship activations in the United States.

"We are excited to partner with Team One to help us accelerate growth for Barclays in the United States and elevate the experience customers have with us across all interactions and touchpoints," said Lili Tomovich, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "Following a competitive review with talented agencies and teams, we were impressed with Team One's strategic and creative capabilities, their use of analytics and consumer insights to solve challenges, and a shared commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences."

"Barclays is the bank we've always wanted to work with in the United States. And once we met the ambitious marketing team there, we knew we could play a role in their future success," said Julie Michael, CEO, Team One. "Barclays asked us for a platform solution including comms mapping, CRM, digital and sponsorship marketing – connected via compelling brand strategy – to invite more customers into Barclays' premium credit cards and banking experiences. We are eagerly answering that brief."

Team One will begin working with Barclays immediately and its initial work is expected to debut in early 2023.

The Barclays agency review was managed by Joanne Davis Consulting in New York.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. We offer co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

About Team One

Team One is Publicis Groupe's fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, W Hotels, Marriott International, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Harman International, Wisk, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Simplot, Sparklight and Cathay Pacific. Named to Adweek's 2021 Media Plan of the Year for its work with Lexus and Fast Company's 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency's work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com.

