Lyons Magnus Announces Top 2023 Flavor & Trend Predictions

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus, a global foodservice and ingredient source, has released predictions for five emerging trends that will influence food and beverage menus in 2023 and beyond. "We use our proprietary research and analysis to support our partners with targeted trend insights to help them identify opportunities that will resonate with their customer base," says John Koch, Vice President National Accounts. "These trends are the cornerstone for innovative products and recipe creation."

(PRNewsfoto/Lyons Magnus) (PRNewswire)

Lyons Magnus releases five emerging trends that will influence food and beverage menus in 2023 and beyond.

ALL THINGS PISTACHIO

This year you will see pistachio everywhere, from a flavor in beverages and pastries to an ingredient on food menus of all kinds. But it doesn't end there, pistachio is also trending as a color for 2023. Look for pistachio-colored handbags, shoes, and interior design colors. And it appears that pistachio may also find its place as the next "it" plant milk as they require significantly less water than other nut-based milks, tastes great as a dairy alternative, and performs well in beverages.

THE POWER OF NOSTAGLIA

Expect restaurant menus and promotions to feature many nostalgic offerings across all menu categories. Consumers continue to gravitate towards comforting and familiar foods, beverages, flavors and more. Look for nostalgic foods, original recipes, retro cocktails, vintage sodas, collectibles, and advertising jingles to bring operators the warm fuzzies in 2023.

EVERYBODY WANTS A DATE

Dates, dates, and more dates. Dates are naturally caramelly sweet, utterly delicious, and versatile. They also contain antioxidants and fiber. It is no surprise that they continue to grow in popularity and will be turning up everywhere in 2023. Look for dates in smoothies, baked goods, coffee beverages, on charcuteries boards, in desserts, as ready to eat snacks, as a syrup substitute for honey and more.

SLUSHIES 2.0

While they never went away, slushies are new again, and they have evolved to a broader and more robust line of frozen treats. Somewhere between a smoothie and a shaved ice, we expect 2023 to be the year of premium slushies. Look for more quick service brands to introduce or upgrade to real fruit slushies, creamy slushies, and bold, more complex flavors choices such as guava, blood orange, and pitaya. We also anticipate seeing restaurants that serve alcohol and bars follow suit with upgraded adult versions of the frozen treats.

STRANGE BREWS

Look for more brewed alternatives to traditional coffees and teas. A few that caught are attention are, yaupon, a species of holly and one of only two known plants indigenous to the United States that contain caffeine, can be brewed to make a pleasant tasting, energizing tea. Mushroom coffee, a brew typically made from a blend of coffee and medicinal mushrooms, has benefit claims that include clean energy, improved immune health, reduced stress, and lessened inflammation. Japanese hojicha tea, a green tea that is first steamed and then roasted before steeping, has benefits that include antioxidants, stress release and reduced cholesterol. Along these same lines, also expect to see more caffeinated alternatives to coffee such as refreshers and energy drinks on many more breakfast menus.

For More Information Contact: John.Koch@LyonsMagnus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lyons Magnus