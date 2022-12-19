Scala Data Centers issues R$ 2 billion in green debentures

Proceeds to be invested in the company's sustainable and energy efficient expansion projects. Transaction is the largest of its kind in Brazil and the first in the country's data center sector

SÃO PAULO , Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, announces the issuance of green debentures in the amount of R$ 2 billion, with maturity of five years. The offering – which is the largest ever carried out in Brazil and the first of its kind in the country's data center sector – took place after the company proved that it has an investment structure aligned with the most important criteria of the green debenture principles.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to finance Scala's expansion plan, which is already underway and 100% driven by sustainable initiatives. Specifically, the funds will be used for building data centers with technologies that increase energy efficiency, achieving an average annual PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of less than 1.40; building, developing, acquiring, maintaining, and operating facilities with renewable energy; and for the verification of certifications in green buildings in all data centers.

"Our successful green debentures offering reflects the confidence of investors and the market in our clean data center expansion plan," said Marcos Peigo, CEO and Co-Founder of Scala. "Scala is guided by an innovative, long-term and sustainable strategy, which makes green financing especially meaningful to us. These green proceeds will be a new source of capital to fund our data centers, which are currently under construction, and support our bold growth plan for Brazil and Latin America in the coming years."

As the company already has sustainable projects and initiatives, Scala was able to issue green debentures instead of Sustainability Linked Bonds (SLBs), which are generally linked to future goals.

"We already use 100% renewable and certified energy in our operations, neutralize our carbon emissions and promote professional and educational qualification initiatives in the communities where we operate," added Peigo.

Ana Romantini, CFO at Scala, said, "We opened the offering process with the participation of more than 15 national and international banks, and we ultimately raised more than R$ 4.5 billion. We were pleased to see such strong demand and support for our vision, underscoring the market's appreciation for Scala's sustainable growth strategy."

In connection with its green debentures offering, Scala received a Second-Party Opinion (SPO) report by Sustainalytics, a leader in independent ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analytics.

Caio Andrade, Head of ESG at Bradesco BBI, said, "This was the largest issuance of green debentures in the country, which once again demonstrates Scala's commitment to making a positive environmental impact."

Banco Bradesco BBI was the lead coordinator of the issuance, together with the coordinators Itaú BBA, UBS BB, Santander Bank (Brazil), MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group) and Deutsche Bank S.A Brazil.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 500 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale clients, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, the best energy efficiency rates, and superior density. All this allied to the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Scala Data Centers