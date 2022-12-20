CGT Staffing Guides Its Clients Through a Competitive Labor Market

CGT Staffing partners with clients to navigate a turbulent hiring market and align their businesses for future growth.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cultural effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to ebb and flow, the disruption caused to the domestic workforce is undeniable. The Great Resignation has reframed a cultural focus on job flexibility, improved compensation, work-life balance, and an inclusive professional culture. Conversely, it has also left many employers struggling to source and staff critical roles. The ongoing mismatch in the demand relative to the supply of labor in key industries –hospitality, healthcare, and education among them – has critically challenged business continuity.

(PRNewsfoto/CGT Staffing) (PRNewswire)

"More than ever, businesses are necessarily developing long-term strategies for their personnel and open job requisitions relative to their business model," said Bill Welge, President and CEO of CGT Staffing. "In some cases, that means aggressive expansion, and taking steps to secure a decisive foothold in the marketplace; in other instances, that might mean focused contraction and doing more with less – maximizing productivity by finding the best possible professional and cultural fit for a smaller workforce. Both require a steadfast commitment to a vision and a focus on identity. Inherently, we believe that our job is to is do everything in our power to enable businesses to recognize the strongest, most complete, and most competitive versions of themselves."

Many economists now believe that the current labor shortage, and the challenges it poses to all businesses, will be the standard several years. CGT Staffing leverages a sizeable and proven framework of candidate databases, referral networks, social media outreach, and recruiting engines to cast the widest possible net for its client partners. "Our managed services and our staffing experience enable us to deliver a velocity of qualified professionals that might otherwise be unavailable to many organizations," said Welge. "We want our clients to lean on our industry knowledge – there's no greater compliment than trust earned through validation and mutual success in lean times."

