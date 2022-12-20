Enhancing Reliability and Safety: PG&E and Enphase Energy Partner to Provide Home Battery Systems for 100 Vulnerable, Low-Income Customers

Residential Storage Initiative Expected to Expand to Several Hundred More Residential Customers in 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Enphase Energy are launching a home battery energy storage program to support vulnerable, low-income customers during power outages. Through the Residential Storage Initiative, PG&E is providing battery systems at no cost to approximately 100 residential customers who have been frequently impacted by outages as a result of PG&E's Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS).

These enhanced safety settings protect millions of Californians who live in high fire-risk areas within PG&E's service area. To help prevent wildfire ignitions, the safety settings turn off power within one-tenth of a second when a fault, such as a tree limb contacting a powerline, is detected.

PG&E's use of these enhanced safety settings in high fire-risk and select adjacent areas in 2022 has led to a 65% reduction in ignitions in those areas.

PG&E is taking actions to reduce the burden of these safety-related outages on customers and communities, including partnering with Enphase to develop the Residential Storage Initiative.

"We know power outages can be hard on our customers and even more challenging for vulnerable populations. We expect this initiative in collaboration with Enphase will help build resilience, enhance reliability, and make life a little easier for our customers when the power is turned off for safety," said Aaron August, Vice President, Utility Partnerships & Innovation, PG&E.

Eligible customers live in El Dorado, Napa, and Nevada counties; are enrolled in the California Alternate Rates for Energy program; do not already have a fixed power solution (such as a battery or permanently installed generator); and have experienced the most frequent safety-related outages.

While battery availability is limited to the first 100 enrollments on a first-come, first-served basis during the launch phase of the initiative, PG&E and Enphase anticipate expanding installations to several hundred new systems in 2023.

"PG&E is taking bold action with this home battery initiative to provide its customers with innovative resiliency options in communities that need it most. The Enphase IQ Battery offers customers reliable home energy technology, and we look forward to our continued partnership with PG&E to provide additional support for enhanced grid security solutions," said Dave Ranhoff, Chief Commercial Officer at Enphase Energy.

Progress to Date and Next Steps

Since October, working with Enphase as the battery provider and Richard Heath & Associates Inc. (RHA) as the contracted installer, PG&E has reached out to approximately 1,000 pre-qualified customers. The companies have completed approximately 100 site assessments and installed approximately 20 new home battery systems.

Participating customers will be auto enrolled in the PG&E Power Saver Rewards program, which provides customers with a bill credit during times of high electricity demand when they voluntarily reduce energy consumption and use energy stored in their battery systems. Learn more at powersaver.pge.com.

Additional Customer Resiliency Resources

For customers served by EPSS-enabled circuits that are not eligible for a no-cost battery system through the Residential Storage Initiative, PG&E has resources available to help prepare for outages and stay safe, including the:

Visit www.pge.com/backuppower to explore backup power options, fixed power solutions, and rebates.

About PG&E

PG&E, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit the Enphase website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

