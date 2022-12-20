Greenway Health's EHRs, Prime Suite and Intergy and its Patient Portal solution receive ONC 21st Century Cures Certification

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its Intergy and Prime Suite electronic health records (EHR) solutions and its Patient Portal technology are now 2015 Edition Cures Update certified by the Office of the National Coordinator of Health Information Technology (ONC-HIT).

The 2015 Edition Cures Update builds upon the original 2015 Edition to enhance interoperability and enable the exchange of health information through new and enhanced certification criteria to improve patient data access and security. Both Intergy and Prime Suite EHRs and Patient Portal now equip all eligible providers with proper workflows and technology requirements needed to meet the 21st Century Cures Act compliance.

Greenway's Cures Act-compliant offerings utilize Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) allowing a new market of health apps to leverage data from any EHR in the standard format. The FHIR API will enable access to patient data across a patient population, allowing an API user or application to search and extract select United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) patient data from Intergy and Prime Suite without added effort.

"Greenway's certifications and use of FHIR API solidifies our commitment to building innovative solutions that meet and exceed ONC compliance," said David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "This certification for our solutions helps unlock the door for seamless sharing of health information and begins the process of eliminating data silos. This step towards interoperability is an exciting journey in ensuring patient and provider access to health information allowing for better care quality and patient outcomes."

"By fully meeting ONC compliance, we highlight our ability to continually advance our technology and provide practices with compliant, secure, and innovative solutions needed to do what they do best – serve patients," said Pratap Sarker, CEO at Greenway Health. "At Greenway, the 21st Century Cures Certification is only the beginning of optimizing our EHR platforms to reduce administrative burden, address clinician burnout, and enhance the patient experience through leading-edge technology solutions."

ONC's Health IT Certification Program is composed of functional requirements known as "certification criteria." Developers certify their Health IT Modules by demonstrating conformance to these certification criteria, using test procedures (that may have associated test tools and/or test data) approved by the National Coordinator. The National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-HIT) Certified Health IT Product List (CHPL) lists the certifications.

Greenway Health's Cures Certified Products will be listed on the Certified Health IT Product List (CHPL) website by or before December 31, 2022. For more information, visit https://chpl.healthit.gov

