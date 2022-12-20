Kroger Named One of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

Grocer recognized for outstanding corporate citizenship and commitment to Zero Hunger | Zero Waste

CINCINNATI, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for 2023, earning the distinction for the fourth consecutive year. Newsweek recognizes the Top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication of our associates and our collective commitment to end hunger through Zero Hunger | Zero Waste," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Kroger plays a critical role in building a more resilient and sustainable food system for all of America."

This year, Kroger celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste emphasizes the unique role Kroger plays across the food system and its many stakeholders as an employer, food processor, retailer, healthcare provider and more. Over the past 5 years, Kroger has donated 2.3 billion meals to fight hunger, including:

$1 billion in giving to hunger relief, which includes 500 million pounds of surplus food donated to food banks, for a total of 2.3 billion meals directed to communities

Nearly $45 million in grants from the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation to support food recovery and system change

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Responsibility Reports, Corporate Citizen Reports or Sustainability Reports, as well as an independent survey. The methodology focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance categories. Additionally, an independent survey was conducted to evaluate companies' reputation by asking U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

To learn more about Kroger's efforts to positively impact people and the planet, visit the ESG Hub: Thriving Together.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.