DeleteMe Predicts Top Data Privacy Trends of 2023

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeleteMe , the #1 privacy information removal service since 2010, today has announced its predictions for the top online data privacy trends of 2023.

Recent developments are changing the outlook for the future of online privacy laws and protections. The most recent federal election had an enormous effect on proposed federal privacy regulations . And five states have passed new privacy laws that are set to become enforceable next year.

DeleteMe foresees a variety of factors that will drive trends in personal information security over the coming year. Five notable issues are:

Federal data privacy regulation - namely, the ADPPA - will be sidelined in Congress, while state laws coming in-force (CA, VA, UT, CO, CT) will be joined by new legislation in other states, increasing compliance complexity for businesses. Headline ransomware stats may trend slightly downward in overall number, but damages of individual events will continue to grow. Key areas in the public sector - including education and healthcare institutions - will see the most disruptions. Passwordless forms of identity authentication will expand across a wider range of services, but remain limited by growing regulatory and litigation risks around use of biometrics. AI will emerge as a new social-engineering tool; cybercriminals tend to be faster than businesses in identifying ways new technologies can be used to facilitate fraud and credential theft. KOSA - but industry and consumers are likely to continue to push back against problems age-verification processes create. New 'kids privacy' laws will expand across more states - even in absence of the passage of- but industry and consumers are likely to continue to push back against problems age-verification processes create.

Clearly, 2023 will be a year of transition for cybersecurity and data privacy professionals. As Rob Shavell, CEO and co-founder of DeleteMe states, "The last two years have seen unprecedented expansion in both new privacy regulation as well as new and damaging ways personal data is exploited. 2023 is going to involve adaptation to a new status quo by both businesses and consumers."

The full list of predictions and analysis can be found on DeleteMe's Blog .

About DeleteMe for Business: https://business.joindeleteme.com/ DeleteMe's employee and executive privacy protection plans currently cover 100s of public and private U.S. organizations including Fortune 500 companies, removing unwanted exposed PII often leveraged in cyberattacks, with special plans for protecting executives, employees, and their families from harassment, doxxing, identity theft, phishing, telemarketing, robocalls, and scams.

View original content:

SOURCE DeleteMe