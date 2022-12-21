Global shipments of LONGi Hi-MO 5 modules now exceed 50GW

XI'AN, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced that, as of mid-December, global shipments of its Hi-MO 5 module have exceeded 50GW, cumulative shipments now approaching 100 million panels.

The Hi-MO 5, based on 182mm cells, was officially released in June 2020 and is adaptable to an extensive range of application scenarios, being easy to handle, transfer, store and install, with a very low breakage rate.

Based on gallium-doped, half-cell, crackless smart soldering technology, Hi-MO 5 modules have received wide industry recognition, including awards from Intersolar and TÜV Rheinland for Energy Yield Simulation at its 'All Quality Matters' congress, while end-user consumers have endorsed the product for exceeding expectations in terms of power generation performance.

According to industry sources, the market share for 182 modules has seen a rapid increase during 2022, moving from 27% in 2021 to a current high of 70%.

Moving forward, LONGi will add more products to its Hi-MO range and will continue to deliver green energy on a global scale as part of the transformation and upgrading of energy structures.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

