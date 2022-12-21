TMSA Unveils New Brand Theme for Annual Logistics Sales & Marketing Conference: ELEVATE

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) today announced it has launched a new brand theme for its annual Logistics Sales & Marketing Conference: ELEVATE. The new theme embodies the tremendous rate of change the transportation and logistics industry has undergone in recent years. It also reinforces the advancement of the sales and marketing discipline to take TMSA member companies to new performance heights.

In fact, 76% of TMSA Member companies participated in our proprietary 2022 Metrics Study reported a 10-20%+ increase in sales in 2021. 79% of respondents are anticipating the same results year-over-year --- an increase of 10-20%+ in sales in 2022, even amidst recession concerns.1

"For nearly 100 years, TMSA has been a beacon for sales and marketing professionals in logistics and transportation. As the industry has grown and matured, our member companies have relied on us to be the voice of change, leading the charge with the most modern, cutting-edge practices in sales and marketing. ELEVATE represents all of that ---- and more," said Mark Derks, Chief Marketing Officer at BlueGrace Logistics and President of TMSA.

ELEVATE will take place June 11-13, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency in Savannah, Georgia. The opening keynote address at ELEVATE will be delivered by Jared Orton, president at the Savannah Bananas, a ground-breaking minor league baseball team that has transformed the way the game of baseball delivers a differentiated customer experience. Ready to go bananas and ELEVATE your game in totally different ways? Registration opens today with special holiday pricing at: www.tmsatoday.org/ELEVATE-conference.

"At TMSA, we know that keeping pace with the industry isn't enough for our member companies. That's why we continue to launch new programs and expand access to resources and educational tools that empower them to gain an edge and accelerate their growth strategies faster and smarter," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, executive director at TMSA.

"By doing this, our member companies ELEVATE the performance of their sales and marketing talent, emerging as industry leaders."

In addition to ELEVATE, TMSA also hosts an Executive Summit each fall, bringing together the most respected and experienced senior leaders in business development, marketing and commercial growth in the industry.

TMSA members reap the benefits of not only two exceptional in-person events at ELEVATE and the Executive Summit, but also gain access year-round to more than 20 live webinars, hundreds of published knowledge-based member portal resources, regional and virtual networking events, proprietary member-only research studies, and an exclusive members-only directory of the most sought-after leaders in sales and marketing.

1 TMSA's Metrics Study benchmarks performance and cutting-edge practices for sales and marketing departments across the industry. The study is proprietary to TMSA and exclusively available only to TMSA members at https://www.tmsatoday.org/membership-resources

About TMSA

TMSA is the only non-profit association of its kind dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation and logistics market. From president and vice president to manager, director and coordinator, members are at all levels and represent all market segments including motor carriers, 3PLs, railroads, air carriers, ocean lines, port authorities, OEMs, media and suppliers.

TMSA's mission is to enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. TMSA's vision is to be the pre-eminent non-profit sales and marketing association that transportation and logistics professionals turn to for industry-specific education, connections and resources.

Learn more about TMSA at https://www.tmsatoday.org.

