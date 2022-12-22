Fountain Life Promotes Shawn Buchheit to Chief Operating Officer

Buchheit brings years of successful business development experience to the role and will lead the company's expansion into new U.S. and global markets

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life, a preventative health and longevity company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, today announced the promotion of Shawn Buchheit to chief operating officer. Buchheit joined Fountain Life in 2021 and previously served as the company's global vice president of business development. As COO, he will lead highly impactful business development, marketing, and member experience initiatives with an emphasis on continuously enhancing member outcomes.

Buchheit will serve as COO for Fountain Life Management, including Fountain Health Insurance. Fountain Health Insurance is a subsidiary of Fountain Life focused on creating healthier populations and lowering overall healthcare costs by focusing a higher percentage of premiums on preventative care.

"I would like to congratulate Shawn on his well-deserved promotion," said Bill Kapp, M.D., Fountain Life CEO and co-founder. "Since joining Fountain Life, he has been a key driver in the success of our centers in Naples, White Plains, and Dallas. His depth of experience in the health and wellness industry will be instrumental as we forge new partnerships and expand our footprint with additional locations throughout the U.S. and globally."

"I'm excited to continue contributing to Fountain Life's success in this expanded new role," commented Buchheit. "This is a high growth time for our company, and the opportunity to collaborate with some of the world's leading and most innovative physicians, scientists, and business minds as we work to help members avoid or mitigate potentially long-term health issues is an honor."

Shawn Buchheit is an internationally renowned thought leader with more than 20 years of experience in designing and launching transformative business development and client strategies for major brands in the well-being, preventative medicine, and fitness sectors. Before joining Fountain Life, Buchheit was vice president of Global Business Development for Technogym. He earned a degree in Sport Management from PennWest California and a degree in Nutrition from East Tennessee State University.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned scientists and physicians to boost longevity and performance – putting health back in healthcare. Fountain Life does this by using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before. Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses, including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease, early before they can cause harm. As a result, Fountain Life members operate at peak performance throughout their life with the aim that they will feel as healthy and vibrant at 100 as they were at 60. Learn more at www.fountainlife.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

