Holmes Murphy Hires Michael Curtis as Complex Property Practice Leader

Curtis brings substantial experience and passion for client success to national brokerage.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Curtis as Complex Property Practice Leader. In this role, Curtis will support new business growth and retention by providing specialized expertise in large and complex property risks, both as an internal resource and through the marketing and servicing of key property accounts.

Curtis will guide a number of actions to provide the best possible results for Holmes Murphy clients, including advising on the latest tactics and strategies throughout the industry to ensure optimal success.

Specializing in property and builders risk, Curtis' background in the insurance industry extends over a decade. A graduate of Syracuse University, Curtis began his career in underwriting, before eventually transitioning to the broker side of business upon his move to the Twin Cities area in 2013.

"Michael is truly a great fit for this role given his past experience and is a tremendous asset to Holmes Murphy overall. His approach to finding the best course of action for clients is rooted in his care and dedication for their unique needs," said Ryan Anderson, Specialty Practice Leader, Property Casualty, Holmes Murphy. "Michael's unwavering commitment to finding long-term solutions makes him the ideal candidate for this growing area of Holmes Murphy's business."

Curtis currently lives in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area and enjoys spending time with his family, being in the great outdoors, and coaching sports.

