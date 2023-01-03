Bob Benjamin Appointed as Chief Operations Officer of Magnolia Wash Holdings

- Express Car Wash Operator Taps Industry Veteran to Maximize Business Operations -

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Wash Holdings , a premium express car wash operator, has named Bob Benjamin as the company's first Chief Operations Officer. In this new role, Benjamin will oversee and lead operations for Magnolia, where he will develop and execute an all-inclusive plan to enhance operations across the company's close to 100 active locations throughout 2023 and beyond.

Ben (PRNewswire)

Benjamin is a highly motivated and results-driven leader with a proven track record. Prior to joining Magnolia Wash Holdings, Benjamin served as Chief Operations Officer for Pacific Elite Collision Center, Vice President of Operations for ABRA Auto Body & Glass and Sterling Collision Centers. Benjamin also served as President of Maaco Paint and Collision Centers, where he was responsible for the strategic direction and execution of 500 locations across the US and Canada. Most recently, Benjamin served as President of Benjamin Consulting Group, a role that allowed him to use both a career in military operations and civilian business leadership to improve the effectiveness of executive teams for private equity enterprises in manufacturing, automotive aftermarket, and collision sectors.

"Over the past year, Magnolia has positioned itself as a key player in what's become a booming and competitive car wash industry. To build upon this incredible momentum, it's imperative that we continue to invest in building the best management team in the automotive aftermarket space and Bob is a perfect addition to Magnolia's leadership team," said Jose Costa, chief executive officer of Magnolia Wash Holdings. "Now more than ever, our team and the nearly 100 locations we own are depending on a strong leader like Bob to help us improve and enhance operational efficiencies. His military background and impressive leadership experience are exactly what we need to take our operations to the next level at Magnolia. We look forward to the future of the company with Bob at the helm of operations."

Benjamin joins Magnolia at an exciting period of development for the rapidly growing car wash operator. The company is leading the express car wash industry in the Southeast, expanding its footprint across new markets and continuing to significantly increase its presence in cities the company has experienced ongoing success.

"I am honored to be joining Magnolia at such a pivotal time in the company's history. Having been in the automotive industry for decades, I can appreciate what Jose and the executive team at Magnolia have accomplished in just a couple of years," said Benjamin. "The team is dedicated to not only scaling the business with new car washes and in markets that make sense, but also prioritizing customers' needs and maximizing their experience at every car wash they visit so that they see first-hand why Magnolia is the best in the industry. It's remarkable what Magnolia has achieved, and I am confident that as the Chief Operations Officer I will be able to help meet and surpass the company's performance and growth goals for the years to come. I am excited to help take Magnolia to the next level with everyone on the team."

With a strong development pipeline, Magnolia is in the midst of aggressive expansion. The express car wash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities throughout the Southeast. For more information about development opportunities with Magnolia Wash Holdings, please visit magnoliawashholdings.com.

About Magnolia Wash Holdings

Magnolia Wash Holdings owns 100 Express Wash locations throughout Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, and Tennessee. Magnolia prides itself on delivering consumers and teammates a premium on-premise experience, including its Unlimited Fast Pass Membership Program, free towels, free vacuums, and free mat washing stations. The Company was founded by Frank Bennett and Brooks Moye in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit magnoliawashholdings.com.

Contact:

Anna Lake

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

alake@fish-consulting.com

Magnolia Wash Holdings (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magnolia Wash Holdings