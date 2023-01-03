Kaleidescape Promotes James Kleist to Vice President of Engineering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie player, announced today that James Kleist has been promoted to vice president of engineering effective immediately. Reporting to the CEO, James will be responsible for Kaleidescape's product engineering and IT.

James has been instrumental in evolving Kaleidescape's product offerings throughout his sixteen-year tenure.

"James has been instrumental in evolving Kaleidescape's product offerings throughout his sixteen-year tenure, making him the perfect person for the vice president of engineering position," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "With extensive knowledge across all of our products, his leadership will play an essential role in furthering Kaleidescape's product innovation, feature sets and infrastructure."

With more than two decades of experience managing software teams and complex technology projects, James' contributions at Kaleidescape have led to significant internal growth. James first joined Kaleidescape in 2006 as the director of engineering services and subsequently served as Kaleidescape's senior director of software engineering before being promoted.

During this time at Kaleidescape, James oversaw software development through the DVD to Blu-ray Disc era and the transition to Kaleidescape's digital era. As a result, Kaleidescape has consistently remained on the cutting edge by innovating and improving its system through regular software updates led by James' team. Some of the more significant software milestones have included the M-Class Blu-ray player, M-Class Blu-ray disc vault, Cinema One system, movie store and mobile apps, Marine movie store, Strato 4K player and the Terra movie server.

"Since joining Kaleidescape, I have been fortunate to work alongside a highly skilled team of engineers. This team is dedicated to developing industry-leading products capable of achieving the highest quality entertainment experience in the home," said James Kleist. "Kaleidescape's strong product foundation has set the stage for future growth, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver the next generation of product capabilities."

Prior to Kaleidescape, James led software test and DevOps at Open Text, where he was responsible for several cross functional software teams for all North American engineering sites.

About Kaleidescape (www.kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie player. Kaleidescape elevates every component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

