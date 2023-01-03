Spear Bio expands NAB-Sure™ Assays to Support Study of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Bio is expanding its NAB-Sure™ Neutralizing Antibody Test Kit product line with current SARS-CoV-2 variants. This addresses the need of researchers and vaccine developers faced with emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants as they continue to study immune responses to COVID-19 and protection durability of vaccines.

Earlier this year Spear Bio introduced NAB-Sure™, a cell-free assay, which uses real-time PCR systems to quantify neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) from plasma, serum, or dried blood spot (DBS) samples. This assay can be used to monitor the humoral response in populations of interest post-vaccination or post-booster and show neutralizing antibody durability in longitudinal studies. The first product was focused on SARS-CoV-2 wild type, original strain.

Following growing customer interest, Spear Bio is now expanding NAB-Sure™ with an array of relevant SARS-CoV-2 variants: Omicron BA.4/5 is the first one, additional variants (e.g., BA.1, BQ.1, XBB) are to follow in the next few weeks.

"Whether for public health surveillance, clinical research, or vaccine development, researchers are continually studying patient serology. This is key to understanding the immune response to vaccines and infection," said Jerome Clavel, CEO of Spear Bio. "We are working with our customers to identify key variants needed by researchers in their ongoing work."

NAB-Sure™ - research use only - assay offers researchers a highly sensitive, accurate and precise cell-free alternative to neutralizing antibody testing. Key features include:

PRNT level accuracy with qPCR

High lab-to-lab consistency

Easy to use workflow

High throughput with automation compatibility

6-hours test time

Quantitative and qualitative NAb measurements

To learn more about NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 Assay contact us at info@spear.bio or visit www.spear.bio/nabsure.

About Spear Bio

Spear Bio (www.spear.bio), founded in 2021 by Harvard researchers from the Wyss Institute, is headquartered in Woburn, MA. The company is devoted to breakthrough ultrasensitive immunoassays in microsamples. We collaborate closely with industry and academic researchers, as well as public health officials. Our aim is to develop more ultrasensitive detection approaches in support of clinical research, non-invasive microsample collection methods, and cutting-edge laboratory diagnostics.

