XT.COM Lists Weeco Token (ECO) in its Main zone

SINGAPORE, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the listing of ECO in its main zone. The ECO/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2023-01-01 8:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit ECO for trading at 2022-12-31 8:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for ECO will open at 2023-01-02 8:00 (UTC)

About Weeco (ECO)

The Weeco Token (ECO) is a BEP20 token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain with a max supply of 900 million. Each ECO token represents 0.44mg of carbon credit and is used to manage environmental activities, particularly applying new innovations developed in Japan to solve the use of raw materials for sustainable usage. Environmental projects will also be supported by ECO tokens as they would be used to purchase NFTs and participate in group activities specifically to raise funds for such endeavors. Staking is enabled for those who wish to hold the ECO token long term and earn a generous yield. Other incentives also include airdrops, marketing advertisements, and event rewards.

About the Weeco Token Network

The project involves various environmental activities to prevent forest fires and smog problems that cause PM2.5 pollution and global warming. Various cleaning products are cleanly and sustainably derived from forest leaves while konjac and coffee beans are used to create dietary supplements. Cannabis sustainably derived from the forest is also used for both food production and beauty cosmetics. Blockchain technology is used to ensure the whole process is sustainable by ensuring proper allocation of carbon credits is achieved for long-term management purposes.

Website: weecotoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Weeco_Token

Telegram: https://t.me/weecotoken

"It's an honor to be listing an eco-friendly and sustainable project such as ECO on our trading platform. We look forward to how users will be able to contribute to a more sustainable future in 2023 by making this project available to everyone around the world," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM. "Our users will be able to diversify their web3 portfolios with such an addition to our platform."

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

