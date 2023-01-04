Innovobot Labs, TDK, Microchip Technology and BOE Varitronix Develop Next-Gen Automotive Haptics Display

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tech innovation and R&D design house Innovobot Labs is excited to announce that it is teaming up with three world leading technology companies to develop a next generation reference design for automotive displays. This next-gen haptics technology will be unveiled at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5-8, 2023.

TDK, a world leader in electronic solutions, will supply its patented PowerHap actuators, for sharper feeling haptics. BOE Varitronix, one of the largest manufacturers of electronic displays, will provide the screen and related controllers, while smart, embedded control solutions provider Microchip Technology Inc., will add its haptics electronics system, including amplifier and microcontroller. For its part, Innovobot Labs is responsible for overall system design and integration.

The project comes in response to a need for more cost-effective haptic technology in the automotive industry. Large dashboard screens that lack good tactile feedback are challenging to use. Providing enhanced haptics to displays in cars and trucks lets designers add "feel and texture" to buttons, as well as sliders to touchscreen elements. This makes it safer for drivers when they interact with the displays.

Currently, tier-level suppliers quote haptics at high prices because the currently available technology is challenging and risky. The product proposed by the project partners will lower the adoption barrier, allowing a broader number of suppliers to quote haptics more aggressively, with increased confidence in their ability to meet performance specifications.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Innovobot on the development of a new High-Definition Haptic Display to experience the advantages of the PowerHapTM piezo technology. At the same time, we are strengthening our integration know-how to support our customers in the automotive and industrial segments," says Harald Kastl, Executive Vice President at TDK Electronics GmbH.

"We are very pleased to be working closely together with Innovobot, TDK and Microchip Technology. Each company is contributing expertise and resources from our unique diverse backgrounds to achieve new creative technological breakthroughs and co-create new value. We believe that working together, we will soon bring forth more high-end, diversified and integrated vehicle display products and solutions to the market and advance our development and promotion of smart automotive solutions," adds Jack Su, CEO of BOE Varitronix.

"This collaboration is a perfect illustration of our open innovation model, where companies from diverse backgrounds come together to move the human experience forward. We are very happy to be working closely with TDK, Microchip and BOE Varitronix. It is a great feeling to know that together, we are making such a positive impact on the automotive industry," says Guy Lafond, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovobot.

About Innovobot Labs

Innovobot Labs is an R&D and innovation design house. The Labs tackle pressing problems through the development and application of cutting-edge technologies. Focused on Human-Machine Interface, Robotics, AI, IoT and Advanced Materials, Innovobot Labs provides companies with a framework for open innovation and collaboration, with the goal of creating products, solutions and IP that are commercialization ready.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda.

TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2022, TDK posted total sales of USD 15.6 billion and employed about 117,000 people worldwide.

About BOE

BOEVx (HKEX: 710) provides comprehensive and one-stop solutions and products, including the design, manufacturing and sales of automotive displays, industrial displays, home appliance application displays, and medical product displays. It combines rigorous research and development, innovative product design, flexible specifications and efficient production to maximize customer satisfaction. With focuses on automotive display business and continuously strengthens its own capabilities to become the world's leading smart automotive display and solution provider, providing customers with one-stop services such as automotive integrated display system and smart automotive display system. Through its global sales network, the Company operates businesses in China, Europe, Korea, Japan, America and etc. With years of intensive cultivation of automotive display business and the trust of customers, it has become one of the leading automotive display suppliers and has established strategic cooperation with many well-known and NEV manufacturers. Based on strong foundation in display products and technologies, BOEVx continues to grow and aims to become a leading automotive cockpit display system solution provider. https://www.boevx.com

View original content:

SOURCE Innovobot