MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez to Headline Jobber Summit 2023, a Free Online Event for Home Service Professionals

Virtual conference on March 1 to also feature Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit, business-building workshops, and live networking to help entrepreneurs reach new heights in their business

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, announced the headline speakers for its third annual, virtual conference Jobber Summit taking place on March 1. At this free to attend event, home service professionals will connect with their peers and get the expert advice they need to take their business to the next level of success—which is especially important with the economic volatility, supply chain fluctuations, and staffing and effective team management challenges we're seeing in the market.

Jobber Logo (CNW Group/Jobber) (PRNewswire)

To register for the free event, visit getjobber.com/summit.

In addition to expert-led workshops and live networking opportunities designed to strengthen their business and leadership skills, attendees will hear from MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez (also known as A-Rod) and the stars of the Netflix series Get Organized with The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. Roger Wakefield, a Texas Master Plumber, experienced business owner, and YouTube Star who receives three million views per month, will host the event.

"We're excited to bring Jobber Summit, formerly called Jobber Professional Development Day, to thousands of home service pros for the third consecutive year," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Our goal is to provide time-strapped home service pros with practical and actionable advice from experts who have advised thousands of entrepreneurs on how to build successful businesses from the ground up or have done it themselves."

Jobber Summit attendees can build a custom agenda of sessions that fit their personal interests and schedules, choosing from more than 25 expert speakers covering in-demand topics sorted into four tracks:

Activating Your People presented by CompanyCam;

Optimizing Operations presented by NiceJob;

Boosting Profits; and

Maximizing Jobber (new to the 2023 event)

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit and New York Times best-selling authors, will kick off the day with their session, "The Business Edit," which shares methodologies for running a more effective business. Using the principles that will be discussed, Shearer and Teplin have been able to turn their passion for reinventing traditional organizing into an omnichannel business and multi-media brand that includes an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, a podcast made in collaboration with Sony, and a line of products that are sold in 30+ countries.

"We are so thrilled to speak to fellow small business owners and share what we've learned over the years as we continue to grow our business," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. "It's all about a streamlined system!"

Jobber Summit will also feature Alex Rodriguez, 14x MLB All-Star and World Series Champion, as its closing featured speaker. While best known for his accomplishments on the field, Rodriguez now leads a team of experts as CEO and Chairman of A-Rod Corp. who have invested in and are helping build the value of over 30 high-growth businesses. He will be sharing insights he gained from the competitive worlds of business and professional sports in his session titled "Achieving a Legacy."

Sessions for Jobber Summit are curated specifically to help home service professionals grow their skill sets and businesses. For instance, Paul Jamison, host of the Green Industry Podcast, will participate in the fireside chat "Winning and Keeping Repeat Customers," and Michelle Myers, founder and CEO of PinkCallers, will moderate the "Proven Processes for Running a Business" panel.

After attending last year's event, Melissa Conway, Owner of 2C Solutions, noted, "all the session speakers were fantastic, and the sessions themselves were extremely helpful and informative. The cleaning company my husband and I started was only a few months old at the time, and I think I took 11 pages of notes!" Peggy Brenneman of Happy House Cleaning Experts, called the event, "the most informative professional development day I've been at in years."

In order to make this event more accessible to home service pros who have to manage full schedules, attendees will have the option to attend Jobber Summit in the morning (10 am–2 pm ET) and/or evening (6–10 pm ET) on March 1. To register for the free event, visit getjobber.com/summit.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber's 200,000 home service professionals have served over 27 million households in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

Media contacts

Sean Welch

PAN Communications for Jobber

jobber@pancomm.com

+1 407-734-7330

Elana Ziluk

Senior Public Relations Manager, Jobber

elana.z@getjobber.com

+1 416-317-2633

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jobber