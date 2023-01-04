Panasonic LUMIX GH6 is Named as CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

CES Innovation Awards Honors the New, Cutting-Edge LUMIX GH6 Camera

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® named the LUMIX GH6 a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Digital Imaging & Photography category. The LUMIX GH6 is honored for its cutting-edge technologies, outstanding performance, responsiveness, and reliability. The announcement was made ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, the most influential technology event of the year, which will take place January 5-8, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

LUMIX GH6 (PRNewswire)

"We are proud that the LUMIX GH6 has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree," said Anthony Hanna, Group Product Manager - Imaging. "At Panasonic, we are committed to pushing the boundary of innovation and performance, driving the industry forward with new technologies that will create a higher standard for cameras."

The LUMIX GH6 was designed with expertise drawn from firsthand opinions, to recognize high quality video expression and workflow efficiency from setup to delivery in addition to excellent depiction performance and mobility. Together with a wide array of lens options, Panasonic is committed to leading the industry with creators who are seeking a new way to express their creativity. Its new, 25.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor and Venus Engine will help a new generation of video creators produce state-of-the-art, high quality videos efficiently and on a low budget. The LUMIX GH6 is equipped with key improvements in performance and technology, while also maintaining reliability and ease of use.

New Technologies for Advanced Video Production - With an increased effective pixel count by more than 20%, the new 25.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor without LPF (Low-pass Filter) boasts high resolution, high-speed signal readout that reduces rolling shutter issues and achieves a wide dynamic range. Also, the new Venus Engine utilizes new, advanced image processing technology to render high-resolution imagery with natural noise texture and rich color reproduction.

Improved Video Performance for Creative Professionals - Provides 12+ stops of wide dynamic range for pre-installed V-Log recording, expanding to 13+ stops when using Dynamic Range Boost mode.

Highly Responsive Mobility and Operability - Improved auto focus performance to support the capabilities of the new Live MOS Sensor and Venus engine.

Reliability and Expandability - The LUMIX GH6 also utilizes a forced-cooling fan mechanism to prevent overheating, in addition to being water-resistant and freeze-resistant, ensuring camera durability even with heavy field use.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by CTA, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. The LUMIX GH6 was selected by an elite panel of industry expert judges who reviewed more than 2,100 submissions.

The LUMIX GH6 is available for purchase at valued channel partners and on display at the Innovation Award Showcase at CES 2023.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

About CES 2023 Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Lumix:

Internet http://us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lumix

Instagram http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

Panasonic Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America