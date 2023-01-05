KOHLER Stillness Infinity Experience Bath Named CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

Kohler secures recognition for the sixth consecutive year

KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and innovation of kitchen and bath products, is pleased to announce that the Stillness Infinity Experience Bath has been recognized among CES® 2023 Innovation Award Honorees in the smart home category. The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology. Stillness Infinity Experience is the sixth product of Kohler's smart home innovations to be honored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®.

KOHLER Stillness Infinity Experience Bath (PRNewswire)

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the CTA, honors innovation across 28 product categories. An honoree title indicates the top scoring products in each category. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Kohler's smart home products for the kitchen and bath aim to make moments better, whether that be through simple innovations or immersive wellness experiences. Stillness Infinity Experience upgrades bathing into a sanctuary for self-care and well-being by creating a transformative, sensory experience. Taking cues from the relaxing effects of nature, Stillness Infinity Experience provides a deep sense of tranquility and peace. Water, lighting, fog and essential oils converge to create an immersive journey of the senses designed to relax the mind, soothe the body, and renew the spirit. It starts with water filling from the bottom of the bath, overflowing into the Hinoki wood moat to create a soothing sound. Water from the moat recirculates into the bath, after passing through a filter. This allows for the experience of overflowing water and a maintained temperature up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, without having to add more water. Full spectrum lighting surrounds the bath, creating a chromatherapy experience. Fog envelopes the surface of the water, immersing the bather, and essential oils can be added into the bath's experience tower which emits aromas to stimulate the senses and promote relaxation.

Stillness Infinity Experience also offers preset experience journeys to promote an overall feeling of wellbeing. The journeys take their inspiration from the senses invoked by the beauty of natural surroundings, like sunrise on the sea and a walk through the forest. Each journey allows the user to orchestrate specific overflow speeds and sequences of light, fog, and aromas to completely immerse the senses and quiet the mind.

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation-awards/program. For more information, please visit the KOHLER CES Press Kit.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

Contacts:





Stephen Maliszewski Jillian Rosone stephen.maliszewski@kohler.com Jillian.rosone@kohler.com

(PRNewsfoto/Kohler Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kohler Co.